Hybrid Work And Cybersecurity Threats Expose Urgent Gap In Device Management, Warns Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To help IT leaders navigate these critical challenges, the global IT research and advisory firm has published its insights in a new blueprint, Build & Execute an Enterprise Device Management Strategy . The resource outlines strategies for IT to secure, standardize, and optimize device ecosystems within an increasingly complex digital workplace. The comprehensive blueprint explains that without a unified device management approach, organizations face increased risks of data breaches, reduced productivity, and growing compliance difficulties.

Info-Tech's blueprints include deep industry expertise and research insights from the firm's world-class analysts. Blueprints serve as practical, step-by-step resources with actionable tools to help leaders implement key strategies, solve challenges, and seize opportunities for their organizations.

"An effective enterprise device management strategy is essential for enabling productivity and protecting company resources in hybrid and remote work environments," says Emily Sugerman , senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group . "Devices must be configured to meet user needs while also aligning with organizational security and infrastructure policies. A well-defined strategy helps identify the appropriate management platforms, enforce consistent policies, and safeguard access to sensitive corporate data."

Info-Tech's Three-Step Approach for Effective Device Management

To help organizations design a modern and resilient device management framework, Info-Tech outlines in Build & Execute an Enterprise Device Management Strategy a three-step methodology that supports broader corporate priorities while addressing the realities of the digital workplace. The three key phases offer best practices to guide IT leaders through planning, implementing, and optimizing enterprise device management:

IT leaders and device management teams should begin with an assessment of the current state of device usage, key business drivers, and future goals. This foundational analysis enables the creation of enterprise personas based on employee roles and ensures device strategies align with both user needs and organizational priorities.With personas in place, infrastructure and operations teams can define standard device offerings that meet both user expectations and operational requirements. This step also outlines the services and policies that support these offerings, including provisioning guidelines, support models, and compliance policies such as BYOD, acceptable use, and remote wipe.After the offerings and policies are established, IT planners and project leads can create a clear roadmap to guide implementation. This includes identifying success metrics, setting timelines, assessing risk, and budget planning to ensure a structured rollout and support ongoing improvement.

As part of these insights, the firm's data further suggests that while providing quality devices is important, it does not guarantee user satisfaction. Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic data indicate that device quality has a limited impact on overall IT satisfaction when support and infrastructure fall short of meeting user expectations.

"End users who encounter poor support or unresolved issues will remain dissatisfied with IT regardless of the devices they receive. Organizations must pair device improvements with robust user support to achieve meaningful gains in productivity and user experience," explains Sugerman .

For exclusive and timely commentary from Emily Sugerman, an expert in infrastructure & operations, and access to the complete Build & Execute an Enterprise Device Management Strategy blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group