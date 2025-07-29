North Carolina Hemp Business Faces Enforcement Fallout Following Investigative Link To Unrelated Third Party

Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores

Award-Winning Hemp - Cannabis Retailer

The Carolina Hemp Hut Durham Dispensary is the largest dedicated hemp store of its type in Durham County, NC. The team is trained and ready to serve with top-notch hemp products and education.

Carolina Hemp Hut - Durham rises to the top again in the Durham County voting for Best of The Triangle - 2025

Carolina Hemp Hut founder speaks out about law enforcement raid and its effects on her business and family.

- Mary Lopez Carter

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carolina Hemp Hut, a well-known wellness-focused hemp retailer in North Carolina, is raising concerns about enforcement procedures and transparency after a February 2025 search of its locations by North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE). According to business owner Mary Lopez Carter, the action was initiated following an unrelated investigation involving an employee's estranged family member.

“We've always followed the law,” said Carter.“We had all the required COAs [certificates of analysis] available and believed all inventory was compliant at the time of sale. If concerns had been raised, we would have acted immediately.”

Health Concerns Add to Emotional Burden

The timing of the enforcement action has had personal consequences for Carter and her husband, David Pratt Carter, who has been battling a rare form of brain cancer for over 30 years.

“Stress has a documented effect on my tumor activity,” said David.“The disruption caused by this situation has been difficult during an already challenging health journey.”

Business Profile: Carolina Hemp Hut

Carolina Hemp Hut operates multiple North Carolina locations focused on wellness-oriented cannabinoid products. According to its leadership:

⭐All products are sourced with third-party testing and COAs on hand.

⭐Staff are trained in cannabinoid education and customer service.

⭐The business voluntarily enforces 21+ age restrictions for purchases, stricter than the current state minimum of 18.

⭐The company partners with community organizations including the Rape Crisis Center and the Snow Approach Foundation .

Carolina Hemp Hut has also earned recognition in regional publications, most recently as a finalist in Durham County's“Best of the Triangle” 2025 awards.

Questions Raised About Enforcement Incentives

According to public revenue allocation policies, financial penalties imposed under Controlled Substances Act (CSA) enforcement actions are split between agencies:

💰75% of collected penalties are allocated to NC ALE.

💰25% go to the NC General Fund.

Some legal analysts and business advocates suggest this structure may create a perception of bias in enforcement decisions, particularly if corrective actions are not offered prior to penalty or seizure.

“Transparency and fairness are critical when businesses face regulatory scrutiny,” said Carter's attorney, Jonathan Williams of Cedar Grove Law (127 W King St, Hillsborough, NC 27278).“Where intent is not evident, the opportunity to correct or address an issue should be standard practice.” The Complaint, 25CR245399-310, has been filed in Orange County.

Ongoing Support and Next Steps

Carter is working with legal counsel to clarify the status of the case and explore options for resolution. Meanwhile, she says the business remains open and committed to compliance.

“Our goal has always been to offer safe, federally legal wellness products and educate our customers,” said Carter.“We look forward to resolving this matter with the facts on the table.”

About Carolina Hemp Hut

Founded in 2018, Carolina Hemp Hut is a wellness-oriented hemp product retailer with locations in the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina. The company specializes in lab-tested, Farm Bill-compliant cannabinoid products for customers seeking holistic lifestyle solutions.

Cris Montoya

Carolina Hemp Hut

+1 855-436-7645

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.