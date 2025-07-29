Financial Leadership And Innovation: Wacinque Amistad Kaizen Bemende Drives Global Financial Inclusion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global changemaker and decorated military veteran Wacinque Amistad Kaizen BeMende, Founder and Chief Abundance Strategists of KaizenRhino Solutions International, is leading a groundbreaking movement for financial inclusion and generational wealth creation. Through his innovative Asset Ownership Standard (AOS) and the Global Permanent Investment Account-Dividends (GPIA-DIV), BeMende is transforming the landscape of financial empowerment for the world's unbanked and underbanked populations.



From Military Service to Financial Inclusion Leadership

After 40 years of service in the U.S. military, BeMende leveraged his global experiences and deep compassion for economic justice to tackle the world's financial exclusion crisis. Growing up in poverty and witnessing similar struggles worldwide, he founded KaizenRhino Solutions International to bridge economic gaps through innovation and leadership.

BeMende's efforts recently earned him recognition as a multi-state NM,NV,VT and WY Veteran Business Owner of the Year 2025, with the potential to win the national title from Military Friendly® Veteran of the Year .



Awardee's Personal Commitment & Growth Journey

The reigning Veteran of the Year Awardee is honored to leverage this platform to share their story through Xraised, elevating the legacy of the VOY program and inspiring the next generation of veteran leaders. This award provides a unique opportunity to serve as an ambassador for veteran excellence, fostering Military Friendly partnerships and promoting veteran advocacy nationwide. In addition, the awardee is pursuing“What If” coaching guidance to explore how applying best practices and enhancing their skill set could further amplify their impact throughout their reign. This forward-looking approach aims to maximize leadership potential and storytelling effectiveness, with a goal to collaborate with expert coaches specializing in veteran leadership and strategic communication. Together, these efforts will strengthen the VOY program's influence and ensure a lasting, positive legacy for veterans everywhere.



Pioneering Financial Innovation with GPIA-DIV and AOS

KaizenRhino's hallmark solutions, the Global Permanent Investment Account-Dividends (GPIA-DIV) and the Asset Ownership Standard (AOS), offer transformative pathways to financial inclusion. These free-market tools enable individuals-especially the nearly 4 billion unbanked-to own dividend-paying stocks and build generational wealth without reliance on debt or taxes support.

“Financial inclusion is not charity-it's empowerment,” says BeMende.“With the right leadership and practical tools, we can eliminate poverty sustainably.”



Driving UN SDGs and U.S. Treasury Financial Inclusion Goals

BeMende's mission aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 1, 5, 10) and the U.S. Treasury's Strategic Approach to Financial Inclusion, which calls for 100% financial access for all individuals. His approach complements global initiatives like the Alliance for Financial Inclusion where he is nominated for the Global Youth Financial Inclusion Award and offers scalable innovation to uplift communities worldwide.

More about the Treasury's strategy: National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI)



Empowering Generations Through Financial Leadership

A fierce advocate for starting early, BeMende champions financial compounding from prenatal stages, maximizing the time value of money to create intergenerational prosperity. His programs integrate leadership, education, and actionable steps, including opening savings and investment accounts secured by AI and blockchain technologies.

Explore other transformative ideas featured on Xraised, like ECABS' mission for sustainable microtransit .



Recognized Among the Nation's Top Impact Innovators

BeMende was also named to the Who's Who in Impact Investing 2025, a prestigious list published by the Denver Business Journal ( ), honoring the nation's top entrepreneurs driving meaningful change through financial innovation.



Join the Financial Inclusion Revolution

KaizenRhino Solutions International invites policymakers, philanthropists, and forward-thinking leaders to join their global movement. Through their GPIA-2035 campaign, Video | Facebook the goal is to achieve universal financial inclusion-ensuring every individual, no matter their background, owns income-producing assets for "generations and generations to come."

Discover how you can be part of the change at .



About Wacinque Amistad Kaizen BeMende and KaizenRhino Solutions International

Wacinque Amistad Kaizen BeMende is a veteran, educator, and global financial leadership advocate. KaizenRhino Solutions International is an L3C mission-driven company dedicated to eliminating financial exclusion and creating sustainable wealth for underserved populations.

