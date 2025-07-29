Travelzoo Ranked Number 1 For Travel Deals By BILD

BERLIN, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, has been ranked number 1 in the category "travel deals" in a large consumer survey commissioned by BILD, the largest newspaper in Germany.

456,942 consumers evaluated 2,090 brands in various categories, including travel. Consumers were asked: Which brands deliver the highest value? Which brands meet expectations? Travelzoo received the highest score for travel deals.

"Every travel enthusiast in Germany should want to be a Travelzoo member. This is what the BILD study suggests," said Christian Smart, Travelzoo's General Manager for Germany. "Our more than 200 experts work thousands of hours every day to negotiate and rigorously vet travel deals and confirm their true value. This empowers Club Members to live the lifestyle of a travel enthusiast to the fullest."

