Bluesphere Bio CSO Alan Korman Recipient Of Esteemed 2025 William B. Coley Award

Alan Korman honored in the category of tumor immunology for foundational role in checkpoint inhibitors

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSphere Bio, a clinical stage drug development company focused on novel T cell based therapies, today announced its Chief Scientific Officer, Alan Korman, Ph.D. is the 2025 recipient of one of the Cancer Research Insititute's (CRI) highest scientific honors, the William B. Coley Award for Distinguished Research in Basic and Tumor Immunology. Dr. Korman is being honored for his foundational role in the development of immune checkpoint inhibitors, including ipilimumab and nivolumab, therapies that have redefined the treatment landscape for metastatic melanoma and other cancers. His leadership and scientific insight have not only propelled the field of immuno-oncology forward, but also delivered lifesaving therapies to patients worldwide.

"We are humbled by the discoveries Dr. Korman has made over the course of his esteemed career and are honored to have him as our Chief Scientific Officer," said Keir Loiacono, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of BlueSphere Bio. "Alan's experience and expertise has been invaluable to furthering our oncology pipeline as we expand into alternative modalities, including bispecifics and new approaches to targeting tumor associated antigens."

The William B. Coley Award for Distinguished Research in Basic and Tumor Immunology has been given to some of the world's most gifted scientists. Their work has deepened the understanding of the immune system's response to cancer and other diseases and advanced the development of effective immunotherapies. This award is given to one or more scientists for seminal discoveries in the field of basic immunology and cancer immunology. The award was established in 1975 in honor of Dr. William B. Coley, a pioneer of cancer immunotherapy, whose daughter, Helen Coley Nauts, founded CRI. The CRI is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the frontiers of immunotherapy to conquer all cancers.

This award will be presented at CRI's annual awards gala on Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025 at 6:30pm at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

About BlueSphere Bio

BlueSphere Bio is a clinical stage drug development company. The Company is the first translational sciences stand-alone company formed by UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of the Pittsburgh-based health system. BlueSphere's initial clinical programs focus on deploying TCR T-cell therapies in high-risk leukemias.

The Company's first clinical asset, BSB-1001, is currently enrolling patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), or myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS). BSB-1001 is a TCR T cell therapy targeting the minor histocompatibility antigen-1 (HA-1) and is the first clinical candidate in the Company's TCX-101 clinical program. Under the TCX-101 clinical program, BSB-1001 is dosed simultaneously with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The Company has also discovered and nominated three additional miHA targeting TCRs for clinical development, all for use in the same clinical setting as BSB-1001. These additional miHA candidates will become part of the TCX-101 Program as a panel that positions the Company with best-in-class HLA coverage in these hematologic indications.

In addition to TCX-101, BlueSphere has further broadened its AML therapy pipeline to address an additional subset of patients by discovering and nominating a lead TCR reactive against mutant NPM-1, a driver mutation in AML, for the TCX-102 program. The TCX-102 program will be autologous and not given in combination with stem cell transplant. The first patient is expected to be dosed in early 2026.

BlueSphere was founded upon a proprietary TCR discovery platform that can be used in various clinical settings to discover TCRs for targeting intracellular antigens in either TCR-based cell therapy or in antibody-like molecules, such as bi-specific T cell engagers. While the Company's initial focus is oncology, the platform could be deployed in other therapeutic areas.

Company Contact:

Kim Jaffe

Chief Business Officer

+1-609-306-7042

[email protected]

SOURCE BlueSphere Bio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED