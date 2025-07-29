Toll Brothers Apartment Living® And Willton Investment Management Announce The Opening Of Lumara, A New Luxury Apartment Community In Phoenix

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New community offers 456 luxury apartment homes and resort-style amenities with modern desert-inspired design near major employers and retail centers

PHOENIX, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living ® , the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc . (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, in partnership with Willton Investment Management, is pleased to announce the opening of Lumara, a new luxury apartment community in North Phoenix, Arizona. Lumara, which welcomed its first residents this past week, sets a new standard for refined desert living with modern apartment homes and resort-style amenities.

The four-story community offers 456 apartment homes with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Residences include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and spacious kitchen islands. Additional features include bathroom vanities with integrated LED lighting and smart home technology. Select residences feature built-in work-from-home spaces and private patios or balconies with desert views.









“We are thrilled to introduce Lumara to North Phoenix, marking our fourth multifamily community in Arizona,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living.“Lumara represents our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences with thoughtful design and unparalleled amenities. This community offers a lifestyle of comfort, convenience, and connection and we are proud to be part of the exciting growth of the North Phoenix region.”

Lumara's extensive amenity offerings include two resort-style pool decks with private cabanas, dual state-of-the-art fitness centers with yoga studios and on-demand fitness programming, a rooftop lounge with grills and firepits, and a sports lounge featuring an interactive simulator. Residents can also enjoy a clubroom with demonstration kitchen and private wine cellar, an Excursion Pub with a bar and gathering spaces, a coworking suite with individual and collaborative workspaces, a two-thirds-mile jogging trail, two dog parks and a pet spa, a maker space for creative pursuits, and various gaming lawns and outdoor lounge areas throughout the community. Additional conveniences include a package system with cold storage, rentable storage spaces, and a mini market.









“Lumara offers a unique blend of luxury and convenience, providing residents with a vibrant community in the heart of North Phoenix,” said Todd Bowden, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Southwest region.“Its location near major employers and retail centers makes the community the ideal choice for those seeking a dynamic lifestyle.”

Located at 25255 North 19th Avenue, Lumara seamlessly connects residents to everyday adventures and the best of shopping, dining, and entertainment in North Phoenix. The community's location offers easy access to I-17, The Shops at Norterra, and Happy Valley Towne Center, as well as regional employers. Lumara is a short drive from downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, and outdoor recreation, including the Sonoran Preserve and Lake Pleasant.

Lumara is Toll Brothers Apartment Living's fourth multifamily community in Arizona after Navona in Mesa, which opened in 2024; Callia in Phoenix, which opened in 2022; and Haverly in Phoenix, which was sold in 2023. For more information about Lumara, visit .

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING ®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America's Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council's Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com .

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.

For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...



Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



