The Western Indian Ocean Network For Small-Scale Octopus Fishers (WION-SOF) Moves Forward By Enhancing Governance And Gender Inclusion In Octopus Fisheries

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29, 2025/APO Group/ --

Building on the momentum of its June 2025 establishment in Mombasa, Kenya, the Western Indian Ocean Network for Small-Scale Octopus Fishers (WION-SOF) has taken a decisive step forward. With support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), AU-IBAR convened a landmark workshop on 29 July 2025 aimed at strengthening governance structures and promoting gender-responsive approaches in small-scale octopus fisheries across the Western Indian Ocean (WIO) region.

The virtual gathering brought together fisheries experts, policymakers, and community representatives from across the WIO region to finalize governance structures and action plans for the newly formed network. Mrs. Hellen Guebama, representing the AU-IBAR Director, opened the session by emphasizing the network's potential to“transform coastal livelihoods through collaborative, gender-responsive fisheries management.”

Key outcomes of the workshop included:

. Adoption of a governance framework and rules of procedure for WION-SOF

. Expansion of the network's membership to include Seychelles and Mauritius

. Commitment to develop national chapters in all participating countries

. Appointment of a Communications Officer to enhance regional coordination

A defining feature of the proceedings was the dedicated focus on gender mainstreaming, aligning with the recently endorsed Continental Gender Strategy for Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation. Multiple presentations and country-led sessions addressed practical mechanisms for ensuring women's participation in decision-making, resource management and market access. Representatives emphasized the need to nurture enabling environments for women in both leadership and operational roles throughout the fisheries value chain.

This initiative aligns with the African Blue Economy Strategy and builds on AU-IBAR's ongoing efforts to conserve aquatic biodiversity while supporting coastal livelihoods. With its governance structure now in place, WION-SOF is poised to implement its action plan, which focuses on reducing post-harvest losses, improving market access and promoting sustainable fishing practices across the region.

Read more on WION-SOF Initial Meeting

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The African Union – Interafrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).