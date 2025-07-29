Shoe Palace Streamlines Product Development With Centric PLM, Setting New Standards In Retail Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 1993, Shoe Palace began as a single brick-and-mortar location in San Jose, California. Over the past three decades, the family-owned business has grown into a nationally recognized retailer with over 250 physical locations and a thriving eCommerce platform. Known for its curated product mix, immersive in-store experiences and strong community ties, Shoe Palace is widely recognized as a key player in the footwear and streetwear market.

As the business scaled, particularly in its private label division, the company identified a need to improve visibility, accuracy and communication across its product development workflows. Prior to adopting Centric PLM, design, sourcing and merchandising teams relied on manual ways of working and disconnected tools such as spreadsheets, email chains and folder-based file sharing.

"Anytime we needed product information, we had to piece together multiple files, emails and folders," said David Tannous, SVP of IT at Shoe Palace. "It was inefficient and prone to errors."

The private label team manages every stage of development from initial concept and design to production and final delivery. Without a centralized platform, this end-to-end process was becoming increasingly complex and difficult to manage. As the volume of styles and Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) increased, tracking approvals, vendor communication and changes in spec or timeline became a challenge.

To address the challenges, Shoe Palace launched a formal evaluation process to identify a scalable PLM solution. The team prioritized usability, retail expertise, proven results and long-term success. Centric Software stood out based on its robust retail and fashion capabilities, strong reputation in the industry and positive feedback from JD Sports Global – Shoe Palace's parent company and an existing Centric customer.

Centric PLM will serve as a centralized digital workspace for the Shoe Palace product development team. All data from design specifications to material selections and size measurements will be stored and maintained in a single, real-time, actionable source of truth. Teams and vendors will communicate within the Centric PLM vendor portal, improving accountability and significantly reducing the back-and-forth typically handled via email.

"Having everything visible in one place is huge," said Tannous. "Centric PLM keeps all the communications together."

The Shoe Palace team anticipates several key improvements following implementation. Product Development Manager, My Nguyen, emphasized the time savings expected from PLM's advanced search functionality and the ability to standardize processes such as uploading specs once and reusing them across multiple SKUs.

"We currently use spreadsheets to store data, which makes it difficult to search for items if you don't know exactly where they live," said Nguyen. "Centric PLM will save us a lot of time with its search capabilities."

In addition to improved efficiency, the platform will streamline communication with vendors through its integrated messaging tools, task assignments and calendar tracking features. This will reduce errors, missed deadlines and duplicate work across internal and external stakeholders.

"One of the most beneficial aspects is the chat and interactive capabilities," Nguyen explained. "We can send reminders, messages and to-do items to our vendors. Tasks are displayed clearly for everyone to see. We also won't need to take extra steps to upload and send tech packs, size specs and materials."

The implementation process has also reinforced the strength of the partnership between Shoe Palace and Centric Software. Tannous praised the Centric Software team's organization and alignment from initial demos through onboarding, describing the rollout as well-managed and transparent.

"From the demo sales cycle through the implementation cycle, the Centric team has done a fantastic job being very organized and thorough," said Tannous. "It's beyond just being sold the application. It's also those first few months, where the project team matches what the sales team was saying."

Shoe Palace views this digital transformation as more than a system upgrade, it is a strategic investment in agility, operational clarity and sustainable growth. With Centric PLM in place, the company is positioned to respond more effectively to changing consumer demands, expand its private label capabilities and deliver on its brand promise in a fast-paced retail landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shoe Palace to the Centric Software family. The company's approach to technology demonstrates a strategic move to position Shoe Palace at the forefront of retail innovation," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "Shoe Palace understands the critical role of centralized, efficient product development in today's competitive marketplace. We look forward to unlocking new levels of growth."

About Shoe Palace ( )

Family-owned and operated, Shoe Palace was founded by the Mersho family in 1993 with a single store in San Jose, California. Built on character, commitment and ingenuity, the brand has grown into a national retail presence with over 250 locations and still expanding. From day one, Shoe Palace has prioritized people over profit, putting the customer first and creating a warm, family-like atmosphere in every store.

More than great service, Shoe Palace is known for offering premium, in-demand footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, New Balance, ASICS, ON and Hoka. The company also creates exclusive licensed collections such as Scarface, The Godfather and Bob Marley and collaborates with industry leaders on limited-edition products only available at Shoe Palace stores and shoepalace.

Centric Software ® ( )

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, market, sell and replenish products.



Centric PLMTM, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

Centric PlanningTM is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

Centric Pricing & InventoryTM leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

Centric Market IntelligenceTM is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point.

Centric Visual BoardsTM pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXMTM , AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards and Centric PXM are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

