Youth Charter Calls For Global Action In New Essay:“Sport For Development And Peace A Live Aid Of Hope And Opportunity”

The Youth Charter ( ), a pioneering international charity dedicated to social justice through sport, art, culture and digital engagement, has issued a powerful new call to action through its Founder and Chair, Geoff Thompson. In his latest leadership essay,“Sport for Development and Peace: A Live Aid of Hope and Opportunity,” Thompson challenges the global community to move beyond symbolic gestures and invest meaningfully in the lives of young people facing disadvantage, disaffection, and despair.

Reflecting on the legacy of Live Aid, and drawing from over three decades of experience in sport for development, the essay urges a coordinated global effort to turn sporting success into sustainable impact-through leadership, funding, and authentic community engagement.

“We must go from taking a knee to taking a stand,” Thompson writes.“There has never been a greater time for the Sport for Development and Peace movement to declare itself as champions of hope and opportunity.”

The essay is accompanied by a grassroots-focused“ Word From The Streets ” feature published on the Youth Charter website, where young voices from Manchester, Johannesburg, London and beyond share their testimonies of how sport and art have changed their lives. These stories highlight both the power of local community action and the urgent need for global alignment around the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Key Messages:



The Youth Charter is calling for a Global Sport for Development and Peace Fund , transparently managed and impact-led, to deliver meaningful social, cultural and economic change.

The movement must be led by authentic leaders and institutions who work on the ground-not just at summits. Young people must be empowered as leaders , not just beneficiaries, in resetting systems of inequality.

“We are facing a humanitarian emergency-not just in Gaza and Sudan-but in the streets of our own cities. This is a defining moment for sport. Will we use it to inspire, or will we remain part of the performance? Now is the time for action, not optics.” Geoff Thompson, Youth Charter Founder&Chair

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise.