South Africa: Deputy Minister Botes Undertakes Official Visit To Cuba

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, is on an Official Visit to Havana, Republic of Cuba, on 29 July 2025 to co-chair the 18th South Africa-Cuba Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) with his Cuban counterpart, First Deputy Foreign Minister, HE Mr Gerardo Peñalver Portal.

The 18th JCM takes place against the backdrop of the excellent bilateral and fraternal ties between the two countries that go beyond the formal establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1994.

Bilateral cooperation between South Africa and Cuba spans several key sectors, including Health, Basic and Higher Education, Science, Innovation and Technology, Defence, Trade and Economic Cooperation, Water and Sanitation, Human Settlements as well as Sports, Arts and Culture. The JCM will allow both delegations to reaffirm their commitment to these existing partnerships and to further deepen their sectorial collaboration.

The platform will also provide an opportunity to discuss regional and multilateral issues, particularly within the context of South-South cooperation and the promotion of a more just and equitable global order. Both countries share a commitment to multilateralism, the principles of the United Nations Charter, and international law.

