U.S. Rethinks Tariffs On Brazilian Coffee And Cocoa As Trade Talks Shift
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US government, facing criticism at home and abroad, now considers not placing high tariffs on imports like coffee and cocoa-products that cannot be grown in the US.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that while hefty tariffs on many Brazilian goods will take effect August 1, coffee, cocoa, and some other natural resources may get an exemption.
The official reason: these are goods Americans depend on and cannot produce locally. But there's a catch. The US wants Brazil and other exporting countries to open their markets further to American farmers, especially for crops like soybeans.
The message from Washington is clear: if Brazil wants to keep selling coffee and cocoa freely, it must allow US products easier access to its markets. This is a bargaining move, not a final deal.
This shift comes after months of uncertainty. Earlier announcements of a 50% tariff on Brazilian coffee spooked the global industry. Coffee is not just a drink; it is a key export for Brazil and a daily staple for Americans.
US imports of Brazilian coffee make up a third of US supply, and a sharp price hike could hit American consumers hard. Trade analysts predicted prices could rise 15 to 25%, and Brazil risked losing up to 100,000 jobs.
US officials acknowledge there is no sense taxing products Americans cannot grow. Instead, they use the tariff threat as leverage in tough trade talks.
For now, raw coffee beans, cocoa, bananas, and similar imports may escape the new tariffs-but only if Brazil agrees to reciprocal terms. This policy is not unique to Brazil; similar terms apply to the European Union and India.
The real story: The US is trying to get better trade conditions for its own farmers by threatening tariffs but is now stepping back on goods essential to daily life, recognizing these would hurt American families and businesses most.
Final details depend on ongoing negotiations, but the immediate risk of a big tax on coffee and cocoa is dropping. For people worldwide who depend on trade or enjoy a daily coffee, this story shows how international negotiations can quickly affect what's on grocery shelves-and what it costs-almost anywhere.
Official US statements and industry data remain the foundation for these developments; no figures or details here are speculative. This is an ongoing story with global ripple effects, and the next steps depend on what the negotiators decide.
