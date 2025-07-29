403
Argentina Ships Corn To China For The First Time, Changing Global Grain Trade
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina will send its first shipment of corn to China in August, marking a new era for both countries. The ship Canada Express will carry nearly 25,000 tons of corn from Quequén port, following China's official approval to import Argentine corn last year.
According to Argentina's government and official shipping data, this breakthrough opens a new and very large market for Argentine farmers and exporters.
Argentina is already a global leader in corn, exporting 32 million tons in 2024 and earning about $6.5 billion. Most of this corn has gone to countries like Vietnam and Malaysia. Now, China-one of the world's biggest corn buyers-is joining the list.
In May, Argentin and China agreed on plans for $900 million in potential agricultural trade, an agreement that includes corn, soybeans, and vegetable oil. This first shipment is more than just one boat load.
It follows years of negotiations and demand from Chinese companies to find new sources outside the United States. China is now facing ongoing trade tensions with the US and wants to reduce its trade risks.
For China, Argentine corn means more supply options and fewer worries about tariffs or supply shocks. For Argentina, China's approval is an economic lifeline.
Argentina's agriculture provides over a third of its export income, and the country has been struggling with droughts, crop diseases, and a shortage of foreign currency.
The story does not stop with corn. Next month, China will also receive its first shipment of soybean meal-about 30,000 tons-from Argentina.
China normally imports raw soybeans and processes them at home, but buying processed animal feed like soy meal from Argentina is a new step. This gives China extra supply security, while letting Argentina sell higher-value products.
These events could change the global grain trade. Asian buyers, especially in China, will now consider South America a serious alternative to the US for reliable grain supplies. This could affect prices, competition, and investment across Argentina's farming and export industries.
