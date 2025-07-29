Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Trade Deficit Shrinks Sharply As Tariff Strategy Drives Down Imports


2025-07-29 03:19:26
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) US government data for June 2025 show a marked impact from President Trump's trade policy. The US goods trade deficit fell sharply by 10.8% to $86 billion versus May's $96.4 billion, according to official figures from the US Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

A core driver was a steep 4.2% drop in imports, which fell to $264.2 billion, the lowest level since early 2024. Meanwhile, exports held nearly steady, slipping just 0.6% to $178.2 billion.

These trends align closely with the Trump administration's goals: using tariffs to limit foreign goods and encourage domestic production.

Earlier this year, U businesses boosted imports in anticipation of blanket tariffs imposed from April 2025. The subsequent drop in import volumes following the implementation of tariffs directly contributed to the narrowing deficit.



Data further show that the import surge during the first quarter of 2025 lowered GDP growth by 0.5% annually, while economists now expect a positive rebound for the second quarter as inventory stockpiles are cleared.

While the price of imported goods has climbed, and volatility remains in some supply chains, the administration's calculus-reducing the goods tra e deficit-has largely delivered the intended headline results so far in 2025.

Fewer imports, mostly stable exports, and a sharply reduced trade gap together underline a significant policy win for supporters of a more self-contained US economy.

