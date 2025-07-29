403
IMF Says Mexico Drives Regional Downgrade As Latin America's 2025 Growth Set At 2.0%
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund's latest numbers reveal a sobering outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean in 2025: the region's economy is set to grow only 2.0%.
This is a noticeable step down from previous estimates, and the main factor is Mexico's unexpected stumble. The IMF's April 2025 World Economic Outlook shows Mexico, hit hard by new U.S. tariffs and growing uncertainty, will likely see its economy shrink next year.
Brazil, the region's biggest economy, will barely reach 2% growth, while Argentina remains a rare bright spot, with forecasts above 5% thanks to strict reforms and new IMF support.
These numbers tell a bigger story. As the United States and Europe slow down-projecting barely 2% and 1.2% growth respectively-other regions like emerging Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa move ahead with much faster recoveries.
India stands out in Asia, with growth above 4.7%. In contrast, Latin America faces barriers that stop factories and farms from selling as much abroad.
U.S. tariffs have made Latin American goods more expensive for buyers, causing businesses to pull back or pause hiring and expansion plans.
Why does this matter to people both inside and outside Latin America? When a region that depends heavily on selling goods abroad struggles, it leads to fewer jobs and higher prices across the board.
Family budgets get squeezed, and public services may get cut as economies slow. The supply chains that connect parts from Mexico, produce from Brazil, or minerals from Chile to global factories suffer when trade rules suddenly shift.
