Trump Steps Up Ultimatum: Russian Leaders Warn Of War
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. President Donald Trump just gave Russia 10 days to agree on peace in Ukraine, replacing his previous 50-day deadline. He announced this publicly on July 28, 2025, during a visit to the UK.
Trump said he lost patience with Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and warned that heavier economic penalties will follow if Russia does not stop its military campaign.
Trump's new policy does not just target Russia. He said countries still buying Russian oil-including Brazil, China and India-will face tough new penalties.
In the past three years, US-Russia trade fell sharply, from $53 billion in 2021 to $5.5 billion in 2024, after rounds of financial sanctions. Now, Trump's threat expands the risk to big energy traders as well as Russia.
Russian officials reacted sharply. Dmitry Medvedev called Trump's ultimatum dangerous and a direct step towards a US-Russia conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had noted Trump's words but gave no sign they would change course.
Russia continued missile strikes on Ukraine, which killed over 20 civilians right after the new deadline was announced.
Ukraine's leadership welcomed Trump's tougher message and hopes it pressures Russia. But Ukraine remains on the defensive as fighting continues past the war's third year.
The bigger story is Trump 's threat to punish every country still doing business with Russia. This could hit the global oil trade and supply chains.
Energy prices could spike, economies could slow, and key alliances could face serious strain.
Ordinary people may see higher gas prices and more uncertainty. This event matters because it does not only affect Ukraine and Russia. It now touches every country, business, and consumer connected to global energy markets.
Trump's short deadline forces world leaders, companies, and people everywhere to prepare for possible new shocks and rising costs. If neither side backs down, the world economy and stability could both take a hit.
