Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Owaisi Questions Govt Over India-Pak Match Amidst Pahalgam Terror Grief


2025-07-29 03:19:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

During the Operation Sindoor debate, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Centre. He questioned that, if the families of Baisaran terror victims should be asked to watch India-Pakistan cricket. He demanded accountability for the Pahalgam attack, questioning how terrorists crossed security to kill innocent Indians.

MENAFN29072025007385015968ID1109859150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search