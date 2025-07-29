Owaisi Questions Govt Over India-Pak Match Amidst Pahalgam Terror Grief

During the Operation Sindoor debate, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Centre. He questioned that, if the families of Baisaran terror victims should be asked to watch India-Pakistan cricket. He demanded accountability for the Pahalgam attack, questioning how terrorists crossed security to kill innocent Indians.

