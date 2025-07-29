Oval Curator Responds Calmly To Gambhir Clash: 'We Have Nothing To Hide'

After Gautam Gambhir's heated exchange, Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis responded, saying it's a big game and he has 'nothing to hide.' Fortis clarified he had never met Gambhir before and shrugged off the tension, maintaining calm professionalism ahead of the crucial India-England final Test.

