Viktor Gyokeres' No. 14 Arsenal Shirt Smashes Sales Records: Can He Match Thierry Henry's Legacy?

Viktor Gyokeres sparks Arsenal mania as No.14 shirt sales smash club records just days after his 64 million-pound move.

Viktor Gyokeres has been an Arsenal player for barely two days, yet the 27‐year‐old Swedish striker has already sent the club's fans into overdrive. According to The Athletic, demand for his No.14 shirt has broken club records, surpassing sales of any recent signing.

The excitement is palpable among supporters who have been craving a true centre‐forward. After years of longing for a prolific No.9, Gyokeres' arrival has finally given them someone to rally behind.

There's added significance to Gyokeres' new shirt number. While his first choice was No.9, already taken by Gabriel Jesus, he opted for the iconic No.14 - the same number worn by Arsenal's all‐time leading scorer, Thierry Henry.

To celebrate his signing, Arsenal offered free printing of Gyokeres' name and number on any new season shirt - a perk that normally costs 16 pounds. The demand was so intense that the club's online store briefly crashed. The giveaway runs until Thursday, and sales are expected to keep climbing as figures from all outlets, including those without the promotion, are finalised.

Before Gyokeres' arrival, names like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard dominated Arsenal shirt sales. Youngster Myles Lewis‐Skelly also drew attention, partly thanks to his No.49, a nod to the club's Invincibles era. But the Swedish striker has now reportedly outstripped them all.

The 27-year-old completed his 64 million-pound move from Sporting CP over the weekend. He immediately flew to Singapore, where he was introduced to fans on the pitch before Arsenal's victory over Newcastle. Gyokeres watched that match from the stands but finally joined his new teammates for his first training session on Tuesday.

It was a short-lived stay in Singapore as the squad headed to Hong Kong for the final leg of their pre-season tour.

Gyokeres is now building towards his highly anticipated debut, which could come as early as Thursday's pre-season derby against Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta, however, remains cautious:“Well I think he hasn't had a single training session with the team since the last game with Sporting when they became champions,” Arteta said on Sunday.

“So we will assess him tomorrow, he's done all the medicals, everything is looking good but to get him up to speed with the right levels of fitness I think is very important. So we're not going to stop him, we want him with us as quick as possible but we'll have to assess and the medical team will do that.”

Whether or not Gyokeres plays on Thursday, one thing is certain: Arsenal fans have embraced their new striker wholeheartedly. With the famous No.14 jersey selling at record‐breaking levels, the Emirates faithful are ready to see if their long‐awaited No.9‐at‐heart can live up to the legendary number on his back.