Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'If He Has Indira Gandhi's Courage..': Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi On Trump's Ceasefire Claim


2025-07-29 03:19:17
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Rahul Gandhi directly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament as US President Donald Trump claimed credit, reportedly 29 times, for brokering the crucial India-Pakistan ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. Gandhi invoked the legacy of Indira Gandhi, demanding the Prime Minister show 'even 50% of her courage' by standing up in Parliament and declaring Trump a liar if the claims are false.

MENAFN29072025007385015968ID1109859138

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search