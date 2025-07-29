Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Nuclear Blackmail Won't Work': PM Modi Reveals India's 3-Point Doctrine For Pak After Op Sindoor


2025-07-29 03:19:17
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In his address following the success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that 'nuclear blackmail won't work anymore', sending a clear warning to Pakistan and the world. Modi unveiled three decisive principles that will now guide India's anti-terror and national security policy.

