'Nuclear Blackmail Won't Work': PM Modi Reveals India's 3-Point Doctrine For Pak After Op Sindoor

In his address following the success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that 'nuclear blackmail won't work anymore', sending a clear warning to Pakistan and the world. Modi unveiled three decisive principles that will now guide India's anti-terror and national security policy.

