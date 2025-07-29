Royal Caribbean Earnings Call: CEO Highlights Strong Demand, Says 'Consumers Remain Financially Confident'

Royal Caribbean (RCL) CEO Jason Liberty stated during the company's earnings call on Tuesday that there was strong demand for its brand as consumer preferences continue to evolve toward more frequent vacations and closer-in vacation planning.

“We continue to see very positive sentiment from our customers, bolstered by a strong labor market, high wages, and surplus savings,” said Liberty on a post-earnings call, adding that overall,“consumers remain financially confident.”

Retail sentiment on Royal Caribbean was unchanged and remained in the 'bearish' territory with message volumes at 'high' levels, according to Stocktwits data.

RCL sentiment and message volume July 29, 2025, as of 10:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The retail user message count on Royal Caribbean jumped 367% on Stocktwits in the last 24 hours. Shares of Royal Caribbean were down nearly 7% in early trading after the cruise operator slightly missed second-quarter revenue estimates.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that the stock would bounce back over the next few weeks.

Liberty further stated that bookings have accelerated since the last earnings, and roughly 75% consumers are intending to spend the same or more on leisure travel over the next 12 months.

More than half of the consumers are booking closer to their departure date than they used to before, and for people who intend to travel over the next 12 months, the majority have not yet booked, he added.

Royal Caribbean now expects full-year 2025 adjusted profit per share to come between $15.41 and $15.55, compared with the prior forecast of $14.55 to $15.55.

The cruise operator's total revenue came in at $4.54 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $4.55 billion, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. Its adjusted profit per share of $4.38 beat analysts' estimates of $4.08.

The stock has surged 43% year-to-date and jumped 111% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.