Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple In Advanced Talks With Jpmorgan To Replace Goldman Sachs For Credit Card Program: Report

2025-07-29 03:19:15
JPMorgan (JPM) is reportedly in advanced talks with Apple (AAPL) to take over the tech giant's credit-card program. 

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the discussions have gained pace in recent months, with Apple telling JPMorgan it would likely replace Goldman Sachs (GS). It added that the deal hasn't been finalized yet and that the negotiations could still come undone given the“number of challenges” associated with Apple's credit-card program.

Apple's stock edged 0.5% lower in morning trade with retail sentiment on Stockwits dipping lower within 'bullish' territory over the past day.

