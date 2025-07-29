'Karo Charcha...': PM Modi's Poetic Jibe At Congress Over 'Clean Chit' To Pakistan Goes Viral (WATCH)

In the charged atmosphere of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the marathon debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor to a close with an impassioned poem that blended patriotism, defiance, and a rallying call to the nation.

With his voice rising, Modi recited:

“Karo charcha, aur itni kro ki dushman dahshat se dahal uthe. Rahe dhyan bas itna hi, ki maan Sindoor aur sena ka prashnon me bhi atal rahe. Hamla Maa Bharti par hua agar, to prachand prahar karna hoga. Dushman jahan bhi baitha ho, hamein Bharat ke liye hi jeena hoga.”

The verse, delivered towards the end of his 102-minute reply, drew loud cheers from the treasury benches. It was a poetic summation of Modi's core message - that India will not hesitate to launch“prachand prahar” (fierce attacks) to defend its honour, and that even in debate, the sanctity of Operation Sindoor and the armed forces must remain unwavering.

'No one told India to stop': PM rebuts Trump ceasefire claims

Striking a confident tone, Modi also dismissed opposition allegations that international pressure had forced India to halt Operation Sindoor.

“No world leader asked India to stop its military operation,” he asserted, recalling that US Vice President J D Vance had warned him on May 9 about a potential Pakistani offensive. Modi said he responded firmly:“If this is Pakistan's intention, then this will cost it dearly. We will respond with a bigger attack. We will fire cannonballs against their bullets.”

He called the decisive action a“vijayotsav” (victory celebration), declaring that Pakistan now knows“India's response will always get bigger” and that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing.

Congress accused of echoing Pakistan's voice

The Prime Minister also reserved some of his sharpest criticism for the Congress, accusing the party of undermining India's armed forces by“importing issues from Pakistan.”

“The world supported us but, unfortunately, the valour of the armed forces did not receive support from the Congress,” Modi said.

He alleged that the opposition has“become spokespersons of Pakistan's disinformation” and even accused them of“shedding tears with terrorists and their masterminds.”

“I'll ask Congress leaders to stop giving a clean chit to Pakistan under the influence of one family,” Modi declared, in a thinly veiled reference to the Gandhi family.

'Bas karo... stop the attack': Pakistan's plea

Recounting the intensity of India's strikes, Modi said that after the Indian military action, Pakistan's own Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) pleaded for a halt:“Bas karo, bahut mara... stop the attack.”

He revealed that over 1,000 drones and missiles launched by Pakistan were destroyed midair, demonstrating the strength of India's indigenous defence systems.

'Terrorists are crying, their masters are crying'

Modi mocked his critics for questioning Operation Sindoor's timing and strategy:“Terrorists are crying, their masters are crying and some people are crying watching them,” he said, drawing laughter from the treasury benches.

He accused the Congress of politicising the deaths of 26 civilians in the Pahalgam attack, insisting that Operation Sindoor had met its“100 per cent objective” by dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and deep inside Pakistan.