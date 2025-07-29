India's Big Medal Hopes For LA Olympics 2028: Neeraj, Manu, Anahat & More In Spotlight
India is aiming big for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with new sports entries and rising stars. From Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu to young stars like Anahat Singh and Manu Bhaker, this video takes you through India's top medal contenders across all major disciplines. Watch till the end. Stay tuned!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment