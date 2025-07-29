India's Big Medal Hopes For LA Olympics 2028: Neeraj, Manu, Anahat & More In Spotlight

India is aiming big for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with new sports entries and rising stars. From Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu to young stars like Anahat Singh and Manu Bhaker, this video takes you through India's top medal contenders across all major disciplines. Watch till the end. Stay tuned!

