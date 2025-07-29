Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Modi Punctures Trump's Ceasefire Mediation Claims In Parliament


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decisively shut down the ongoing debate about US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire. Amid intense scenes in Parliament, PM Modi clarified no third-party mediation took place.

