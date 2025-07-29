Modi Punctures Trump's Ceasefire Mediation Claims In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decisively shut down the ongoing debate about US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire. Amid intense scenes in Parliament, PM Modi clarified no third-party mediation took place.

