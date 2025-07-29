Spotify CEO Highlights This Major Milestone In Europe: Retail's Mulling Going Long On The Stock
Spotify Technology (SPOT) CEO Daniel Ek said the company saw strong momentum in the first half of 2025, adding over 30% more subscribers compared to the same period last year.
In the second-quarter (Q2) earnings call, Ek added that the company also hit a major milestone, surpassing 100 million paid users in Europe, its biggest market.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Spotify improved to 'extremely bullish' (84/100) from 'neutral' territory the previous day. Message volume also jumped to 'extremely high' (84/100) from 'normal' levels in 24 hours.SPOT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:15 p.m. ET on July 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Spotify stock tumbled over 11% on Tuesday afternoon. The stock experienced a 277% increase in user message count in 24 hours.
A Stocktwits user praised the subscriber growth.
Another user mulled going long on the stock.
The audio streaming platform's Q2 paying subscribers rose by 12% year-on-year (YoY), reaching 276 million.
Monthly active users climbed to 696 million, reflecting an 11% YoY growth, making this the second-best Q2 in terms of user growth in the company's history.
“Today, more than 3% of the global population subscribes to Spotify, and company leaders believe reaching 10% or even 15% worldwide is within reach,” said chief business officer, Alex Norstrom.
Spotify's Q2 total revenue climbed 10% YoY, reaching €4.2 billion ($4.85 billion) for the quarter, a 10% gain year-over-year, above the analysts' consensus estimate of €4.26 billion, as per Fiscal AI data.
At the same time, the company's gross margin expanded by 227 basis points, hitting 31.5%. This growth signals not only increasing sales, but also better control over costs and improved monetization of its platform.
Operating income came in at €406 million, with the margin expanding 270 basis points to 9.7%.
The management pointed to a combination of user base growth and improved margin structure as the key drivers behind the jump in operating income.
Spotify stock has gained over 38% in 2025 and 91% in the last 12 months.
Exchange Rate: 1EUR=1.15USD
