UK To Recognize Palestinian State By September If Israel Does Not Stop War In Gaza, Says Keir Starmer

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday announced that the United Kingdom would formally recognize the Palestinian state before the United Nations General Assembly in September if Israel does not stop its war in Gaza, a day after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Starmer called on the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to take substantive steps to end the“appalling situation” in Gaza.

“We demand an immediate ceasefire to stop the slaughter, that the UN be allowed to send humanitarian assistance into Gaza on a continuing basis to prevent starvation, and the immediate release of the hostages,” Starmer said.

He also said a comprehensive plan is needed to“end this misery and to get to a long-term settlement.”

This comes a day after PM Starmer met President Trump to reportedly discuss a peace plan for Gaza, among other things.

To add to Israel's woes, French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that Paris would recognize Palestine as a state in September.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a“reckless” move.

Amid growing international pressure, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it would implement a humanitarian pause in several population centers in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities were in the red in Tuesday's midday trading.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was down 0.2% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100, declined 0.05%. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' territory.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.