Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Release On $50 Million Bond After Not Guilty Verdict On Key Charges
He added that in similar past cases involving prostitution-related charges, defendants were typically released before sentencing.
Marc Agnifilo wrote,“Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct. In fact , he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john.”
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 55, was found not guilty on July 2 of three counts of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, which carried potential life sentences. But he was convicted of two lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution – that carry a maximum of 10-year sentence. Also Read | Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bail denied, he faces upto 20 years in prison: Here's why
Prosecutors claimed that Bad Boy Records founder Sean Combs used intimidation, physical force, and his business empire's influence to pressure two former girlfriends into participating in multi-day, drug-fueled sexual encounters with male sex workers, often referred to as“freak-offs.”
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers have argued that the two women had willingly taken part in the encounters. His earlier request for release after the verdict was rejected by US District Judge Subramanian as he cited evidence of the violent acts he had committed . Also Read | Sean Diddy Combs verdict: 5 times rapper topped the list of highest-paid artists globally
Combs' lawyers argued that it was unusual for him to face prosecution for prostitution-related charges, as he did not financially benefit from the alleged acts.
(With Reuters inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment