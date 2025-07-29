Lord Meghnad Desai Passes Away PM Modi Expresses Anguish Over Demise Of Renowned Economist And Author

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lord Meghnad Desai, an eminent economist and House of Lords member, passed away on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over Desai's demise, stating how the economist“played a role in deepening India-UK ties.”

Desai was 85-years-old.

“Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X, along with a photo of the prominent economist.

Who was Meghnad Desai

Born in Gujarat's Vadodara, Meghnad Desai was the emeritus professor of Economics at the London School of Economics.

In 1992, Desai established the Centre for the Study of Global Governance at the eminent institution.

Sanjeev Sanyal condoles Meghnad Desai's demise

Sanjeev Sanyal, an economist and member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, also condoled Lord Meghnad Desai's death.

“Very sorry to hear that eminent economist Meghnad Desai has passed away. I had known him for over two decades. He was always cheerful and open to new ideas. I will cherish the many long discussions and debates that we had over the years. Om Shanti,” Sanjeev Sanyal posted on X.

Manish Sisodia pays tribute

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia also paid a tribute to Meghnad Desai.

Calling Desai“a towering intellectual,” Manish Sisodia said the economist“challenged orthodoxies with intellectual courage and effortless charm.”

“Saddened by the passing of Lord Meghnad Desai, a towering intellectual, a bold economist, and a deeply rooted Indian spirit on the global stage. He challenged orthodoxies with intellectual courage and effortless charm, always questioning, always pushing boundaries. His legacy will endure in his ideas, spirited debates, and the countless lives he touched with warmth and wisdom. Rest in peace, Lord Desai,” Manish Sisodia wrote on X.