'Shameless': Aliexpress Sells Lord Jagannath 'Doormat', Sparks Outrage Among Netizens

MENAFN - Live Mint) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MP Amar Patnaik has condemned the "egregious" act of selling doormats featuring the sacred image of Lord Jagannath by popular Chinese-owned global e-commerce site AliExpress. The online store is also receiving massive backlash on social media from Indian users. Thousands of X users have backed the call for an apology and urged the online retailer to take the listing down immediately.

The BJD leader called the act "shameless" and wrote:“I vehemently condemn the egregious act of selling doormats with the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on AliExpress! This shameless profanity is an affront to the deepest sentiments of millions of devotees, trampling upon the revered iconography with utter disregard. It's a desecration of the highest order, and those responsible must be held accountable.

The fact that Lord Jagannath's image is being used as a mere commodity is a stark reminder of the blatant disrespect towards Hinduism. Immediate action is imperative to rectify this egregious wrongdoing and restore dignity to the revered deity.”

The religious row erupted after a purported image circulated on social media showing the sacred image of Lord Jagannath, a revered Hindu deity worshipped primarily in Odisha and parts of eastern India.

The product description reads: "Lord Jagannath Mandala Art Mat Doorway Non-Slip Soft Water Uptake Carpet Krishna Jaganath Hindu Go..." and the price of the doormat is ₹787.65. There are two images: the left image shows a close-up of the mat featuring Lord Jagannath's face, while the right image shows a person standing barefoot on the mat, directly on the deity's face.

The product description, referring to it as "moisture absorbent" and "anti-slip," has further fueled the outrage, with devotees condemning it as a clear display of religious insensitivity.

Since the listing gained widespread attention, devotees on social media have strongly condemned the product, demanding its immediate removal along with an apology from both the seller and the platform. Hashtags such as #RespectJagannath and #BoycottAliExpress have been trending across India, intensifying calls for accountability.

The episode is reminiscent of an incident in 2020, when Amazon Inc. had to take down listings of products such as briefs and doormats with Hindu sacred symbols that were being sold on its overseas websites, following a social media uproar in India.

#BoycottAmazon was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in India at the time, with users sharing screenshots of Amazon listings for doormats and underwear emblazoned with insignia including the elephant god Ganesha and other symbols considered sacred in Hinduism.

“We are taking down the products in question,” Amazon had said in a statement.“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account.”