Malaysia Detains Four Afghans Over Fake Visas

Malaysia's Border Control and Protection Department announced that four Afghan nationals, one man and three women, arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on an Emirates flight from Dubai.

Officials told foreign media that the individuals spent several days in the airport's transit area and were questioned without passing through immigration controls upon arrival.

After thorough checks, authorities determined that the visas presented by the group were fake. Investigations revealed they had obtained the documents through an intermediary claiming they were issued in Uzbekistan.

Malaysian border authorities stressed that the four Afghans were denied entry and confirmed that arrangements to return them to their country of origin were scheduled for July 30.

This is the second similar case reported this month in Kuala Lumpur. Earlier, seven Afghan nationals, five adults and two children, were also refused entry for using forged visas.

Officials say further investigations are underway to trace how these fraudulent travel documents were obtained and whether organized networks are behind the incidents.

The repeated cases have raised concerns about growing visa fraud attempts in the country, prompting Malaysian authorities to tighten security measures and reinforce border screening procedures.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram