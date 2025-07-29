Bus Crash In India Kills 18 Pilgrims
Indian media reported that at least 18 Hindu pilgrims were killed after a bus collided with a truck carrying gas balloons in the eastern state of Jharkhand.
The deadly accident occurred early Tuesday, July 29, in Deoghar district near the Jamunia forest, triggering a massive fire that engulfed the bus and claimed many lives.
According to the Times of India, the bus was transporting pilgrims to the Basukinath temple, one of the 12 revered Shiva shrines, when the drowsy driver struck the truck, causing the vehicle's rear to ignite completely.
However, The Indian Express reported that local police provided a different toll, saying five people were confirmed dead while more than 20 others sustained injuries in the fiery crash.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy“deeply saddening” and expressed condolences to the victims' families, while Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced medical aid for the injured, who have been hospitalized.
The incident highlights India's troubling road safety crisis. According to the Hindustan Times, over 172,000 people die in traffic accidents across the country every year.
The incident highlights India's troubling road safety crisis. According to the Hindustan Times, over 172,000 people die in traffic accidents across the country every year.

Authorities have pledged a full investigation into the Jharkhand crash, with calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and improved driver safety measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
