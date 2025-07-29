Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK MP: Thousands Of Afghan Refugees In UK Lack Ties To British Forces


2025-07-29 03:18:03
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) British MP Danny Kruger warned thousands of Afghan refugees entered the UK without links to British forces, urging stricter vetting and targeted resettlement for genuine allies.

Thousands of Afghans who supported British forces during two decades of military operations sought refuge in the UK after the Taliban seized power, fearing retribution and severe security threats.

Conservative MP Danny Kruger warned on Tuesday, July 29, that many Afghan refugees arriving through unofficial routes may have no link to British forces - and some might even have criminal backgrounds.

Kruger insisted that the UK's resettlement efforts must remain“targeted and safe,” focusing only on those who genuinely face threats and previously cooperated with the British military.

He raised concerns about Afghan families settling in military zones like Larkhill and Bulford, stressing that the influx is straining local services, housing, and schools in Wiltshire.

Kruger urged residents to attend a public meeting in Larkhill to voice concerns and demand accountability from the government over its handling of Afghan resettlement.

An exclusive Telegraph report revealed that more than 200 former Afghan soldiers and police officers - known British allies - were killed by the Taliban after a UK Ministry of Defence“death list” leaked in February 2022, though Taliban officials deny the claim.

These revelations have reignited debate over Britain's refugee policies, highlighting the urgent need for better vetting, stronger protections for Afghan allies, and clearer government accountability in managing resettlement efforts.

