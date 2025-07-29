Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
XRP Whale Transfers Spark Surge, Ethereum Eyes $4,000, Bitcoin Targets $130K - Find Mining Launches New App


2025-07-29 03:17:47
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) As Bitcoin Targets $130K and Ethereum Nears $4,000, Find Mining Empowers Users with Smart Cloud Mining

San Jose, California, 29th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Amid the continued surge of the global cryptocurrency market, three major digital assets have captured investors' attention. Ethereum (ETH) is approaching the $4,000 milestone, XRP has once again sparked heated discussions following a significant whale transfer, and Bitcoin (BTC), holding steady around $118,000, is widely expected by analysts to challenge the $130,000 mark. At the same time, leading global cryptomining service provider Find Mining has officially launched its new application, delivering a more efficient and intelligent digital asset mining solution for miners and investors worldwide.



Find Mining Unveils Its New Application
As an innovator in the field of crypto mining, Find Mining today officially launched its brandnew application. Featuring AIdriven computing power allocation, realtime earnings tracking, and integrated asset management tools , the app is designed to help users achieve higher mining efficiency and more stable returns in today's fastchanging market environment.

How to Join Find Mining

Step 1: Register and Claim Your Bonus

Visit the Find Mining official website, register with your email, and instantly receive a $15 welcome cloud mining bonus. Start automated mining right away.

Step 2: Deposit XRP, BTC, or ETH

To increase your mining power, go to“Deposit” in your account. The system will generate your unique wallet address, which you can use to transfer funds from an exchange or personal wallet.

Minimum deposit thresholds:

32 XRP

0.00088 BTC

0.027 ETH

With as little as $100, you can easily participate in Find Mining cloud mining and start earning stable daily returns.

Step 3: Select a Mining Plan

Find Mining offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts tailored to different budgets and goals:

Mining Plan

Minimum Investment

Duration

Estimated Total Return

Initial Trial Plan

$15

1 day

$15.60

New User Test Plan

$100

2 days

$108

Short-Term Plan

$1,350

8 days

$1,496.88

Mid-Term Plan

$5,000

18 days

$6,395

Enhanced Plan

$10,000

30 days

$15,190

Advanced User Plan

$32,000

35 days

$52,496

(Click here for more contract options.

Step 4: Activate and Earn

Once activated, the system runs automatically with daily earnings credited on time. You can withdraw anytime or reinvest to achieve continuous growth and wealth accumulation Mining

Five Key Features of the Platform

Find Mining empowers everyone to easily participate in crypto mining, delivering zero‐barrier passive income.

  • Free Start · Zero Cost Experience

    Register to instantly receive a $15 welcome cloud mining bonus. No deposit required - start earning right away.

  • Flexible Deposits · Investment Freedom

    Supports multiple cryptocurrencies including XRP, BTC, and ETH. With as little as $100, unlock greater computing power and maximize your returns.

  • AI‐Powered Smart Allocation

    Equipped with an AI optimization engine, the system automatically allocates mining power based on market trends and network difficulty, ensuring maximum efficiency per unit of power.

  • Transparent Earnings · Daily Settlement

    Earnings are calculated and credited daily. Withdraw anytime or reinvest for compounding growth with full transparency.

  • Global Green Energy Mining Centers

    Mining facilities are located across North America, Northern Europe, and Southeast Asia, prioritizing renewable energy sources such as hydropower, wind, and solar, achieving both efficiency and sustainability.



    About Find Mining

    Find Mining is a digital asset platform specializing in blockchain mining technologies and services. The company is committed to providing low-barrier, transparent, and automated cryptocurrency mining solutions for users worldwide. By leveraging cloud computing power, Find Mining enables individuals to participate in mining major cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware investment-earning stable returns through a seamless experience.

    Media Contact :

    Official Website:
    Official App : Available for iOS and Android (Download via website

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

