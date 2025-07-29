SKUAST-K Scholars Secure US Postdoctoral Position, INSPIRE Faculty Fellowship

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two Scholars from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have brought laurels for the university by securing a postdoctoral fellowship at USA and INSPIRE Faculty Fellowship.

Junaid Nazir and Afnan Saleem, both PhD Scholars of SKUAST-K's Division of Animal Biotechnology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, under the guidance of Prof Mudasir Andrabi, have won highest level of recognition for their accomplishments at a very young age.

Afnan Saleem, has been awarded the INSPIRE Faculty Fellowship by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. This fellowship is a recognition that places her among a group of young scientists in the country. Dr. Saleem is the first veterinarian and the first SKUAST-K scholar to receive the fellowship. Her doctoral work explored programmed cell death in bovine mammary gland infections. With 23 publications and two patents, her fellowship project will now focus on developing bioengineered biomaterials for infection control and tissue regeneration.

Junaid Nazir has secured an NIH-funded postdoctoral position at Oregon State University, USA. Nazir's doctoral research is centered on developing a Lactobacillus-based recombinant oral vaccine against Salmonella in poultry. This research holds relevance for the poultry industry and public health. He has contributed to 16 research papers and holds two patents. He is scheduled to begin his postdoctoral work in August 2025, where he will continue vaccine development research, focusing on Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, while congratulating these scholars and their mentor said these accomplishments are a source of pride for the university. These scholars have not only excelled in their individual fields but have also elevated the standing of SKUAST-K on both national and international platforms, he said, adding,“Their dedication to research and innovation truly brings laurels to our institution, inspiring future generations of scholars.”

Read Also Inside Srinagar's Coaching Hubs: Anxiety, Isolation, & Invisible Pain Dreams Against the Deadline in Kashmir