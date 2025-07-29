Joint Committee Formed To Study Birds Related Hazards At Jammu Airport

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Authorities on Tuesday constituted a joint committee to study birds related hazards around Jammu airport, which will submit its report within a week, an official said.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar has formed the committee under Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Sher Singh, with members from Jammu Development Authority, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Cantonment Board Jammu, Airport Authority of India, Jammu and Air Force Station Jammu, the official said.

The committee has been asked to conduct field visits and submit a report within a week, suggesting measures to prevent birds related hazards at the airport.

The committee was set up at a meeting chaired by Kumar to discuss measures for preventing birds related hazards, the official said.

Representatives of the concerned departments at the meeting discussed the issue of birds hazard originating from surrounding areas of the airport, the official said, adding they also took note that accumulation of garbage and dumping of waste attract birds near the airport.

The divisional commissioner directed the JMC, JDA and CEO, Cantonment Board Jammu, for implementing a robust garbage disposal mechanism in the areas surrounding the airport and conduct awareness drives for prevention of garbage dumping.