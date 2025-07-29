Joint Committee Formed To Study Birds Related Hazards At Jammu Airport
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar has formed the committee under Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Sher Singh, with members from Jammu Development Authority, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Cantonment Board Jammu, Airport Authority of India, Jammu and Air Force Station Jammu, the official said.
The committee has been asked to conduct field visits and submit a report within a week, suggesting measures to prevent birds related hazards at the airport.
The committee was set up at a meeting chaired by Kumar to discuss measures for preventing birds related hazards, the official said.
Representatives of the concerned departments at the meeting discussed the issue of birds hazard originating from surrounding areas of the airport, the official said, adding they also took note that accumulation of garbage and dumping of waste attract birds near the airport.Read Also No Content Available
The divisional commissioner directed the JMC, JDA and CEO, Cantonment Board Jammu, for implementing a robust garbage disposal mechanism in the areas surrounding the airport and conduct awareness drives for prevention of garbage dumping.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment