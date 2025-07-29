On Parole, Er Rashid Seeks Empathy For Kashmiris

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- In a stirring address during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Baramulla MP and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Engineer Abdul Rashid on Tuesday condemned the April 22 militant attack in Pahalgam, terming it“the murder of entire humanity” and called upon both the ruling NDA and the opposition to open their hearts and talk about the pain of Kashmiris.

Speaking on custody parole granted by a Delhi court until August 4, Rashid began his speech with a poetic invocation before delving into a deeply emotional appeal for empathy and justice.“As per Islamic belief, one who kills an innocent human is like killing all of humanity. What happened in Pahalgam was exactly that, murder of the entire humanity,” he said, drawing attention from across party lines.

Referring to the pain endured by victims' families, Rashid said Kashmiris perhaps understood their grief better than anyone else, having themselves lost over 80,000 lives since the onset of armed conflict in the late 1980s.“We have been shouldering coffins for decades; we are tired of graveyards,” he added.

The AIP leader, currently in judicial custody in a militant funding case, was allowed to attend Parliament on parole but was denied interim bail.

“Talk not for the government's sake or for scoring political points, but talk for the people of Kashmir,” he urged. His remarks were met with a mix of silence and nods across the house as Kashmir's tragedy was laid bare in a moment of rare poignancy. (KNT)

