50% Spike In J&K Narcotics Cases, Convictions Still Low: Data

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Despite a sharp rise in narcotics-related cases, Jammu and Kashmir continues to struggle with a low conviction rate, official data presented in Parliament reveals.

According to figures shared by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, J&K recorded 1,837 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2022 - a 50% increase from 1,222 cases in 2020. However, the conviction rate remains stagnant at 41.3% for the second consecutive year, despite improving from a dismal 15.7% in 2020.

In contrast, neighbouring Ladakh registered just eight NDPS cases in 2022 but reported a 100% conviction rate, highlighting sharper judicial resolution in a smaller caseload.

The data, released in response to a question by MP K C Venugopal during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, drew attention to the wide disparities in narcotics case outcomes across Indian states. While states like Kerala (99.4%), Mizoram (95.8%), and Maharashtra (71.1%) boast high conviction rates, J&K continues to lag behind the national average.

The Home Ministry's reply also outlined various legal and financial initiatives taken to combat drug abuse. These include the extension of the Assistance to States and UTs for Narcotics Control Scheme through 2025-26 with a total outlay of ₹50 crore - ₹10.85 crore of which has already been disbursed over the past five years.

Additionally, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has spent ₹777.19 crore under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) since 2020 to support awareness, rehabilitation, and de-addiction efforts.

To strengthen legal deterrents, the Centre has also added 14 new narcotic substances, 29 psychotropic drugs, and 28 precursor chemicals under the NDPS framework over the last five years.

While large states like Punjab, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh dominate the NDPS charts in sheer volume, the rising trend of drug cases in Jammu and Kashmir-coupled with weak conviction rates-is drawing increasing concern. Experts point to the region's vulnerability to cross-border drug trafficking and the nexus between narcotics and organised crime as worrying trends that need urgent institutional response.