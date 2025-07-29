Kulgam Woman, Paramour Get Life Term For Killing Husband

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A court in Kulgam on Tuesday sentenced a woman and her paramour to imprisonment for life for killing her husband in December 2013.

Principal Sessions Judge Kulgam, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, while announcing the quantum of punishment observed that justice demands that courts should impose punishment befitting the crime, reflecting public abhorrence of the crime.

“The courts must not only keep in view the rights of the criminal but also the rights of the victim of crime and the society at large while considering imposition of appropriate punishment,” the court said underling that undue sympathy to impose inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system to undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law and society could not long endure under such serious threats.

“It is, therefore, the duty of every Court to award proper sentence having regard to the nature of the offence and the manner in which it was executed or committed etc,” the court said that sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment with fine of Rs 3,00,000 for the offence under section 302 RPC.

The court ordered that fine shall be paid by convict Ali Mohammad Dar and in default of payment of fine he shall undergo further simple imprisonment for one year.

According to police, the body of one Ab. Rashid Dar of Modergam was found hanging from a tree on 21 December 2013 in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

During the proceeding, police said, a postmortem of the deceased was conducted and it was observed that his private parts were squeezed and neck was broken, leading to the suspicion that some person(s) have killed Dar and kept his body hanging with the tree.

Subsequently, police said that several suspected persons were questioned and upon interrogation, one Ali Mohammad Dar of Modergam disclosed that he had illicit relations with the wife of the deceased namely Muzamil and accordingly they prepared a plan to eliminate Dar. On the date of occurrence, police said, both gave some medicines to the deceased with which he got unconscious and thereafter his private parts were squeezed and his mouth and nose were closed while his neck was broken with which the deceased got killed. Thereafter during the night, the deceased was taken to a field and kept hanging from a tree.

Consequently, police filed a charge sheet and on July 17, the Principal Sessions Judge, Kulgam convicted the duo for murdering Dar who is survived by a daughter and two sons.

Meanwhile, the court deemed it proper to recommend the case of the family of the deceased to Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kulgam for accord of compensation in terms of J & K Victim Compensation Scheme under sec 545-A CrPC in view of the trauma suffered by the children, especially by the daughter of the deceased.