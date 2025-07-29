'Heavy Rains, Flash Flood Risk In J&K': Met Issues 3-Day Alert

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Tuesday issued a comprehensive weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting a spell of intense rainfall and gusty winds across several parts of the region, particularly in the Jammu division, from July 29 to 31. The forecast has raised alarms over potential flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

According to the latest bulletin from the MeT Department, the next three days are likely to remain largely cloudy throughout the Union Territory, with light to moderate rainfall expected at many places. However, isolated regions may witness intense downpours accompanied by gusty winds, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours.

The districts of Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, and Samba have been marked for heavy to very heavy rainfall, heightening the risk of urban flooding, traffic disruptions, and possible damage to infrastructure in low-lying and flood-sensitive zones.

The advisory specifically warns against waterlogging and the likelihood of flash floods in nallahs and streams, alongside mudslides and shooting stones in mountainous terrain.

Authorities across the affected districts have been directed to stay alert and actively monitor river and stream catchments. Precautionary measures are being advised, especially for residents living near hill slopes, riverbanks, or in areas prone to landslides and soil erosion.

The MeT has also advised travellers and pilgrims to remain vigilant and avoid movement through landslide-prone routes during heavy rains. People are urged to follow local advisories and updates closely during this period of unstable weather.

From August 1 to 3, the prevailing weather is expected to transition into generally hot and humid conditions, with only occasional spells of light rain or thundershowers in some areas. Another phase of light to moderate rainfall is likely to resume between August 4 and 6.