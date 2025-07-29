Army Not Just Protecting Borders, But Culture Too: LG Sinha

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hopes and dreams of youth can only flourish in a peaceful environment, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday while addressing Kashur Riwaaj 2025, a mega cultural event held in Baramulla that saw a record-breaking participation of 20,000 youth in Ladishah and Calligraphy.

Praising the historic feat, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the youth of Baramulla for setting a new world record and lauded the Indian Army and the District Administration for their role in making the event a success.

“By coming together for Ladishah and Calligraphy, you have set a new world record. This accomplishment will inspire society to reconnect with its roots, embrace culture, and uphold timeless values,” Sinha said.

Highlighting the Army's role beyond security, he remarked,“I salute the dedication and commitment of our Army. They are not only safeguarding the nation's unity and integrity but also serving as custodians of this region's vibrant cultural heritage and striving to fulfil the aspirations of our youth.”

He emphasized the transformative shift in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that a peaceful atmosphere was essential for the region's progress.“Pakistan-backed terrorism and separatism had robbed Jammu and Kashmir of peace and the youth's future. Today, the region is rapidly moving forward,” he added.

Read Also LG Expresses Gratitude To Security Forces For Eliminating Pahalgam Attackers LG Says Fabricated Narratives Of Separatist Elements Now Crumbling

The LG also expressed gratitude to the Army, paramilitary forces, and police for Operation Mahadev, in which three Pakistani terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were neutralised in Dachigam forest.

Calling upon youth to resist divisive narratives, he said,“There are elements in society who attempt to justify terrorism and the killing of innocents. They try to hold the aspirations of lakhs of youth hostage. Such individuals need to be unmasked.”

He further urged the younger generation to support efforts against drug abuse and help reintegrate those affected back into society.

During the event, the LG announced two key cultural initiatives: the Guru-Shishya Parampara programme by the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), and a Calligraphy course in collaboration with the University of Kashmir. The six-month and one-year certificate/diploma courses aim to preserve endangered art forms.

Under the Guru-Shishya initiative, each Guru will receive ₹10,000 per month to mentor 4–8 Shishyas, who will get ₹5,000 each. Assistants will receive ₹7,500 monthly.

Zaman, DC Baramulla Minga Sherpa, senior officials, artists, and a large number of citizens and youth.

The event was attended by Principal Secretary Culture Brij Mohan Sharma, GOC 19 Infantry Division Maj. Gen. Paranvir Singh Punia, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, DIG North Kashmir Maqsood