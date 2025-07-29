Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi To Call Trump A Liar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- In a no-holds-barred speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the armed forces to shield his personal image following the Pahalgam attack. He also challenged the Prime Minister to categorically rebut US President Donald Trump's repeated claims about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“If Modi ji has even 50 per cent of the courage that Indira Gandhi had, then he should stand in Parliament and say – Donald Trump is lying,” Gandhi said during the special discussion on“India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor.”

He also claimed that had the government heeded his earlier warning about the China-Pakistan fusion, India wouldn't have lost five aircraft during the operation.“You laughed at me when I said this fusion is India's biggest foreign policy failure. Now you're facing the consequences,” Gandhi said.

Responding later, Prime Minister Modi asserted that no foreign leader had asked India to halt Operation Sindoor, but expressed dismay that while the world stood with India, the Congress and its allies failed to support the armed forces.

Addressing reporters post-debate, Gandhi reiterated,“Narendra Modi didn't categorically state that Trump is lying. Trump has said 29 times that he brokered a ceasefire, but the Prime Minister remains silent.”

Gandhi also slammed Modi for not once mentioning China during his speech.“Everyone knows China aided Pakistan during the Pahalgam attack. Yet the PM didn't say the word 'China' even once,” he noted.

In his address, Gandhi accused the government of revealing critical operational details to Pakistan shortly after Operation Sindoor began.“I watched Rajnath Singh ji's speech. He said the operation began at 1:05 AM and lasted 22 minutes. Then at 1:35 AM, we informed Pakistan that we had hit non-military targets and didn't want escalation. That's surrender-within 30 minutes,” he said.

He questioned why India conveyed to Pakistan that military infrastructure would not be targeted and why the Air Force's hands were tied. Citing remarks by Defence Attaché Group Captain Shiv Kumar, Gandhi alleged political leadership imposed constraints on striking Pakistan's military and air defenses.

“This was done to protect the Prime Minister's image-he has the blood of Pahalgam victims on his hands,” Gandhi charged.

Tagging his speech on X, Gandhi wrote:“Prime Minister, the nation and the army stand far above your image, your politics, your PR and your propaganda. Have the humility to understand this.”

He also stated that if Modi lacked decision-making ability, he had no right to compromise the pride of the army and the country.

Gandhi argued that the government does not understand deterrence or political will. He invoked Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 war as an example of decisive action, claiming that today's leadership failed in comparison.

He reiterated that the China-Pakistan military fusion had materialized and was evident during Operation Sindoor.“The Pakistani Air Force was operating in tandem with the Chinese Air Force. The Chinese were feeding battlefield data to Pakistan,” Gandhi said, citing remarks by Deputy Army Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh.

“Our armed forces should be unleashed with freedom. Don't tie their hands behind their backs. Defeat the enemy once and for all. And don't let President Trump tell the world 29 times that he stopped the war. Have the guts to say-'To hell with you, you didn't stop anything, we fought on our own terms',” Gandhi declared.

He said the current situation is dangerous and India cannot afford a Prime Minister who lacks the courage to fully utilise the armed forces or call out global misinformation.

Gandhi insisted India needs a leader who empowers the Army, Air Force, and Navy to“finish the job,” like Indira Gandhi did.“If Trump is lying, Modi must say it openly. If you have half the courage of Indira Gandhi, say: Trump, you're a liar,” he said.

He also cited CDS General Anil Chauhan's statement that India rectified its tactics after initial losses during the operation.“The IAF made no mistake. The real mistake was political-'don't attack military targets'. CDS Chauhan should say it clearly-our hands were tied,” Gandhi remarked.

Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said the minister failed to clarify that no country directly condemned Pakistan for the Pahalgam massacre.“When UPA was in power, Pakistan was named and shamed for terrorism,” he said.

Gandhi concluded by criticising Modi for not reacting when US President Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir-“the architect of the Pahalgam attack”-for lunch.

Opposition Blames Lapses, Criticizes Govt Silence

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that the Pahalgam terror attack was the result of a“complete intelligence and security failure” and alleged that the government was evading questions and hiding the truth.

Seeking to corner the government during the debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, they claimed its foreign policy has“failed”, as no major grouping - including the G20 and BRICS - passed a resolution condemning Pakistan after the incident.

Congress leader KV Venugopal said US President Donald Trump announced India-Pakistan ceasefire before the Indian government, which“is a clear intervention of a third party”.

This has never happened in the history of India, the Alappuzha (Kerala) MP said.

Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah's speech, Venugopal said the minister talked about all the peripheral issues but not about the“security failure”.

The government claimed it was safe to visit Kashmir, but was it not their duty to ensure the security of tourists, he asked, adding that there was no security cover when terrorists killed 26 innocent people in Pahalgam.

Shah's speech“was incorrect”, Vengopal said on the Home Minister's statement on the improvement in security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, adding“a state is burning and the home minister is saying that everything is safe”.

“Pahalgam was not an isolated incident. Why did you not put sufficient security measures,” he said, adding the conspirators of the attack are“dividing the country from outside and you are doing this from inside”.

Participating in the discussion, DMK's A Raja said the government should not blame Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for everything.

Raja said that none of the big groupings such as the G7, G20 and BRICS passed a resolution condemning Pakistan for this attack.

He blamed“complete intelligence failure and incompetence of administration” for the loss of lives.

“The Pahalgam attack is a classic case of incompetence of the administration,” he said.

Sharing similar views, ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML) said that several questions remain unanswered, like how the terrorists managed to reach the tourist spot.

“What steps have been taken to stop such incidents... Pahalgam was a security failure,” he said, adding,“There was a lapse on your part”.

Independent MP from Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) Sheikh Abdul Rashid said that the Pahalgam attack was a blot on humanity.

Rashid said the government's claim that everything is normal in the valley is confined to social media only.

“We are tired of carrying dead bodies,” he said.

He wanted to know how many members from Kashmir were there in the seven multi-party delegation which were sent by the Centre to different countries to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism in May.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) said that responsibility must be fixed as there was a security failure that led to this attack.

“If we can play cricket with Pakistan, why can't Diljit Dosanjh's movie be released in India,” she said.

Dosanjh had defended his decision to release 'Sardaar Ji 3' in the overseas territories amid controversy over the casting of a Pakistani actor in the movie.

Dimple Yadav (SP) said that there was a security breach that led to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The government claims that there is a normalcy in Kashmir, then why did this incident happened,” she said, adding the government is fully responsible for the incident.

“Accountability should be fixed,” she said and asked why the US President announced the“ceasefire”.”It was a failure of our foreign policy,” she said.

Yadav demanded that the defence budget should be increased to 3 per cent of GDP from 1.9 per cent at present.