Truist Declares Common And Preferred Stock Dividends
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per
|
Dividend per
Depositary
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Series I Non-Cumulative
|
$1,291.71467(1)
|
$0.32293(1)
|
Aug. 8
|
Sep. 15
|
Series J Non-Cumulative
|
$1,320.78411(1)
|
$13.20784(1)
|
Aug. 8 (2)
|
Sep. 15
|
Series N Fixed Rate Reset
|
$833.625
|
$33.345
|
Aug. 8
|
Sep. 2(3)
|
Series O Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
|
$328.125
|
$0.328125
|
Aug. 8
|
Sep. 2
|
Series Q Fixed Rate Reset
|
$637.50
|
$25.50
|
Aug. 8
|
Sep. 2(3)
|
Series R Non-Cumulative
|
$296.875
|
$0.296875
|
Aug. 8
|
Sep. 2
|
Notes:
|
(1)
|
In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.
|
(2)
|
In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Aug. 31, 2025.
|
(3)
|
Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of June 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.
