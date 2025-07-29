Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Truist Declares Common And Preferred Stock Dividends


2025-07-29 03:16:02
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC ) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Sep. 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 8, 2025.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per
Share

Dividend per

Depositary
Share

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Series I Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,291.71467(1)

$0.32293(1)

Aug. 8

Sep. 15

Series J Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,320.78411(1)

$13.20784(1)

Aug. 8 (2)

Sep. 15

Series N Fixed Rate Reset
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832QAD1)

$833.625

$33.345

Aug. 8

Sep. 2(3)

Series O Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

Aug. 8

Sep. 2

Series Q Fixed Rate Reset
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832QAF6)

$637.50

$25.50

Aug. 8

Sep. 2(3)

Series R Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Preferred Stock
(CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

Aug. 8

Sep. 2

Notes:

(1)

In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.

(2)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Aug. 31, 2025.

(3)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
 Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of June 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

