Tamarack Resort Debuts Idaho Impressions Gallery Showcasing The Natural Beauty Of The Gem State

TAMARACK, Idaho, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort is proud to announce the opening of Idaho Impressions, a new photography gallery located in the heart of The Village. Dedicated to capturing the awe-inspiring natural beauty of Idaho, the gallery features curated landscape and wildlife photography from some of the state's most accomplished visual artists.

To celebrate its debut, Tamarack will host a Grand Opening Celebration on August 1, 2025 at 4pm , featuring wine, hors d'oeuvres, and an opportunity to meet several of the featured photographers whose work will be on display.

"Tamarack has always been about connection - to nature, to community, and to a sense of place. The Idaho Impressions gallery is a stunning tribute to the raw beauty of this state we call home," said Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack Resort.

The gallery highlights images of the Central Idaho wilderness and beyond from:



Sheri Harkin

Chelsea Tuttle

Shane Davila

Steve Dondero

Anna Gorin

Craig Goodwin

Mark Lisk Adam Gulick

Guests can browse the gallery, choose their favorite prints, select from a variety of custom framing styles, and have their artwork shipped home directly - making it a seamless way to take home a piece of Idaho's natural beauty.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,530 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit tamarackidaho .

Media Contact:

Graham Hetland

208-408-0262

[email protected]



SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT

