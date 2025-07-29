Mission Rock Residential Selected To Manage Atlanta Area Apartment Community

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential , a national leader in multifamily property management, has been selected to manage Cortland Sugarloaf, a 406-unit garden-style apartment community in the greater Atlanta area. As part of the transition, the property will undergo a rebrand and relaunch as Oaks at Sugarloaf .

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Georgia with the addition of Oaks at Sugarloaf," said Arista Eden, Chief Operations Officer at Mission Rock Residential. "With its spacious floor plans, modern features, and prime location in one of Atlanta's most competitive submarkets, Oaks at Sugarloaf is an exciting addition to our growing Southeast portfolio. We look forward to bringing Mission Rock's resident-first approach and operational expertise to this vibrant community."

Built in 2001 and situated on 35 acres in Lawrenceville, Oaks at Sugarloaf is positioned within the high-demand Gwinnett County submarket, home to top employers, including Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Georgia Gwinnett College, and Primerica. Residents enjoy proximity to Sugarloaf Mills, the Gas South Arena, and Downtown Lawrenceville, offering abundant access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreational options. With a strong local economy, convenient access to metro Atlanta, and a growing population of young professionals and families, Lawrenceville continues to rank among Georgia's most desirable rental markets.

Oaks at Sugarloaf offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences ranging from 742 to 1,510 square feet. Each home features open-concept layouts, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, wood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a saltwater pool, yoga studio, newly renovated clubhouse, tennis court, fitness center, and car care station.

Mission Rock's initial efforts will focus on operational enhancements, targeted amenity upgrades, and refreshed branding to enhance the resident experience. Planned improvements include expanded outdoor spaces with fire pits and pickleball courts, garage optimization, and phased interior upgrades featuring new finishes and lighting packages.

For media inquiries, please email: [email protected]

About Mission Rock Residential : Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages over 185 multifamily properties and more than 36,000 residential apartments across the United States. With a team of more than 850 full-time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named among NMHC's Top 50 Management Companies in 2025 and the third Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2023. For additional information, visit

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential, LLC

