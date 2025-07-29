Andrew Cardno To Present On Resilient Casino Strategies At The 2025 Casino Marketing & Technology Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry leader to speak on navigating economic volatility using effective database strategies

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is proud to announce that Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Casino Marketing & Technology Conference (CMTC) , taking place July 29–30, 2025 , at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California .

Cardno's session, titled “Effective Database Strategies To Help Casinos Prosper During Tough Economic Times,” will be held on July 30 from 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM on the Summit Mainstage.

In this timely presentation, Cardno will explore how traditional KPIs lose value during economic downturns and what database strategies actually work when markets shift. Drawing on his deep expertise and lessons learned from the 2008 financial crisis, Cardno will offer insight into how casinos can build decision agility, redefine success metrics, and adapt their business models in volatile environments.

“Andrew is a dynamic and forward-thinking speaker whose sessions are always among the most anticipated at CMTC,” said Deana Scott , CEO of Raving .“His ability to translate complex data strategies into practical solutions has helped countless operators improve performance, especially during times of uncertainty. We're thrilled to have him back on the mainstage this year.”

In addition to Cardno's session, the QCI team will be exhibiting at Booth #12–14 , where attendees can explore private demos of the QCI Enterprise Platform, including ChatalyticsTM, QCI Host®, QCI PlayerTM, and QCI Marketing®.

Also on display will be the newly released Book 12 of The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium -a full-color edition co-authored by Andrew Cardno and Dr. Ralph Thomas, offering a deep dive into data activation, AI, and casino optimization strategies.

QCI invites all CMTC attendees to visit the booth, meet with our team and see a live demo.

The Casino Marketing & Technology Conference is renowned for bringing together industry leaders and professionals to share knowledge, discuss trends, and explore the future of the gaming industry. Andrew Cardno's session is set to be one of the highlights of the event, offering attendees a unique opportunity to learn from one of the industry's foremost experts.

ABOUT Raving

When it comes to industry-specific training for casino operators and Tribal and commercial leadership, one company has been the choice for over 25 years. Gaming and hospitality executives have relied on Raving, a Native-owned business, for training, education, and outsourced services. Raving, a company of former operators, shares their knowledge and expertise through annual conferences, publications Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Magazine, training and managed services.

ABOUT Deana Scott

Scott has been a passionate advocate for tribal enterprises for close to three decades. She has focused her career on being a forward-thinking and trusted resource for tribes and encouraging authentic and candid conversations to further the industry's success. A patented inventor , Scott has spent her career in tribal gaming focused on operations, marketing, and project planning. Before ownership of Raving, she held strategic positions as a General Manager and Corporate Marketing Executive and has hands-on experience in the start-up and expansion of numerous business ventures.

Since becoming owner and CEO of Raving, a Native-owned gaming and hospitality firm, she has expanded its training and services programs as well as its conference and media divisions - further positioning the company as a technology and analytics-driven organization. Scott's greatest skills and passion are assisting casino clients with their strategic planning, operational improvements, and investigating new technology and customer trends. Leadership and education are her priorities: Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Magazine, Raving On Air, Raving NEXT: Indian Gaming Strategic Operations and Leadership Conference, Casino Marketing and Technology Conference, and the Host and Player Development Conference are just a few of the avenues she has created/expanded to provide a platform for leading experts to the gaming and hospitality industry.

ABOUT Quick Custom Intelligence

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 170 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, a lifetime achievement award and, three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries-be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD-Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring twelve influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Operators, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354