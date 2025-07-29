Free Webinar:“Breaking The Housing Affordability Trap”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Builder Media's webinar offers actionable solutions for builders.

With the national median home price reaching $431,250 as of April 2025-requiring an annual income of at least $114,000 to afford-housing attainability is becoming increasingly out of reach for the average American family.

To help address this growing crisis, Green Builder Media invites building professionals to a timely, solutions-focused webinar: Housing 2.0: Managing Affordability Uncertainty on August 21 at 2:00 PM ET.

Led by renowned industry thought leader Sam Rashkin, former Chief Architect at the U.S. Department of Energy and creator of the Zero Energy Ready Home program, this free virtual event will outline six proven strategies for reducing home construction costs without compromising performance or buyer satisfaction.

“Affordability is the biggest challenge facing the U.S. housing market,” says Rashkin.“But there are powerful ways for builders to adapt-through smarter design, better efficiency, and innovation that trims costs while improving value.”

Attendees will gain:



A clear understanding of market conditions driving affordability concerns.

Actionable strategies to eliminate inefficiencies and optimize design.

Insights into buyer preferences from COGNITION Smart Data, showing a shift toward long-term value over upfront cost. Practical tools for leveraging value engineering in real-world projects.

This webinar is part of Green Builder Media's Housing 2.0 Educational Series, an initiative focused on transforming the future of homebuilding through sustainability, innovation, and performance.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

