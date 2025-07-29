403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Highlander Silver Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Highlander Silver Corp. : Reports assay results from the first seven holes drilled to test a conceptual open pit target along a ridgeline where the Bonita vein system is exposed 10km to the south of the Ayelen underground deposit at its San Luis gold-silver project in Central Peru. Highlights: The first seven holes follow up on and step out from two historical holes (BOD-001 and BOD-002), with every new hole returning high grade gold-silver mineralization over a broad width from near surface; BOD-003 returned 14.5m of 3.70 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 17.47 g/t silver ("Ag") from 25.7m downhole and 4.1m of 5.34 g/t Au and 43.22 g/t Ag. Highlander Silver Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.90.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment