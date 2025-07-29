Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Highlander Silver Corp.

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Highlander Silver Corp. : Reports assay results from the first seven holes drilled to test a conceptual open pit target along a ridgeline where the Bonita vein system is exposed 10km to the south of the Ayelen underground deposit at its San Luis gold-silver project in Central Peru. Highlights: The first seven holes follow up on and step out from two historical holes (BOD-001 and BOD-002), with every new hole returning high grade gold-silver mineralization over a broad width from near surface; BOD-003 returned 14.5m of 3.70 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 17.47 g/t silver ("Ag") from 25.7m downhole and 4.1m of 5.34 g/t Au and 43.22 g/t Ag. Highlander Silver Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.90.

