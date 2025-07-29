Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - CI Financial Corp. : Announced that all regulatory approvals required to close CI's previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) whereby, among other things, an affiliate of funds managed by Mubadala Capital will acquire, directly or indirectly, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation have now been obtained. The Corporation expects the Arrangement to close on or about August 12, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary conditions to closing. CI Financial Corp. shares T are trading up $0.17 at $31.96.

