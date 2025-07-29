Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-29 03:15:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:11 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc. : Announces the commercial launch of QUANTDxTM, a new product line of well-characterized reference materials designed to support the development and validation of diagnostic assays. QUANTDx is being launched at ADLM 2025, the conference of the Association for Diagnostic & Laboratory Medicine being held in Chicago, July 28-31, at which Microbix is exhibiting. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.30.

